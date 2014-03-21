(Adds details, background, response from state)
March 21 Fitch Ratings on Friday revised its
outlook on New Jersey's general obligation debt to negative from
stable, citing budget strain and saying economic performance was
insufficient to support the growing demands of the state's high
long-term liabilities.
The credit rating agency affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the
state's GOs, reflecting New Jersey's high wealth levels and
broad economy despite a high debt burden.
The action affects about $2.4 billion of GO debt and another
nearly $3.9 billion of certificates of participation and
appropriated debt issued by multiple state authorities.
New Jersey's higher-than-average debt burden is compounded
by large and growing unfunded pension liabilities. The funding
level of the state's retirement system is projected to continue
declining through the medium term, Fitch said.
The state's plan for public employees was funded at 49.1
percent as of fiscal year end 2012, while its plan for teachers
was 59.3 percent funded. About 80 percent or above is considered
healthy.
The state is on track to make its largest ever pension
contribution in fiscal 2015 of $2.25 billion, under reforms
passed in 2011 when Christie worked with the Democrat-led
legislature.
But the huge contributions still aren't as big as actuarials
say they should be. The 2011 reforms call for the state to
increase payments by a set amount each year, to culminate at
$4.8 billion in fiscal 2018 in an effort to make up for years of
underfunding.
Christie, who has been considered a likely Republican
presidential candidate in 2016, called for additional reforms
during his February budget address, though he provided no
details. Democratic leaders said they would not consider
additional changes.
The contributions under Christie are "cumulatively more than
any other governor in history," said spokesman Kevin Roberts.
"The agency's change in outlook puts an even greater
emphasis on the need to bring further reform to New Jersey's
long-term liabilities, specifically the unsustainable costs of
public employee pension and health benefits systems," said a
spokesman for New Jersey Treasurer Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff.
Fitch also said "the state's ongoing reliance on one-time
budget solutions to achieve and maintain balance and its
insufficient annual pension contributions are evidence of a
significant structural imbalance."
But Roberts said that Christie has reduced such one-time
items to 2 percent in his current budget proposal, down from 13
percent in former Governor Jon Corzine's last budget.
Fitch said New Jersey's revenue performance in fiscal 2013
was challenged by an "overly optimistic" adopted budget revenue
forecast and the impact of Superstorm Sandy.
