May 16 New Jersey's unemployment rate dropped to
8.7 percent in April and personal income tax collections rose
29.1 percent to $2.23 billion from the same month last April,
state data show.
The revenue increase, along with the third consecutive
monthly decline in the jobless rate, are good news for New
Jersey's economy, which has struggled to recover from the
recession.
So far this fiscal year, New Jersey has taken in $9.6
billion in personal income tax revenue, 12.8 percent greater
than the same period last year, state Treasury Department
numbers showed on Thursday.
Total revenues were up 20 percent in April compared with the
same month last year and up 6.9 percent for the fiscal
year-to-date to $20.7 billion.
New Jersey's rise in April personal income tax collections
was about on par with a Thomson Reuters sampling of other U.S.
states, which had a median 24.4 percent increase, excluding
California's dramatic 74 percent spike.
Across the country, however, the improvements might not
continue as a still-shaky economy, tax cuts in some states and
federal budget woes could depress revenue growth.
The good news also comes with another hitch: The surge stems
in part from taxpayers who pushed income ahead into 2012 to
avoid federal tax hikes that took effect in January, according
to the report this month from the Rockefeller Institute of
Government, an independent research group in Albany, New York.
"The temptation will be (for states) to treat it as
recurring revenue available to support ongoing spending, or
available for tax cuts," wrote the report's authors, Don Boyd
and Lucy Dadayan. "Caution is in order."
In New Jersey, Christie has renewed pressure on state
Democrats to implement a tax cut, similar to one they prevented
last year because the state's revenues had not improved enough.