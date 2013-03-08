DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
March 8 The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is expected to sell an estimated $1 billion of turnpike revenue bonds in the week of March 18, a market source said on Friday.
Ahead of the sale the bonds were rated A3 by Moody's Investors Service.
JP Morgan Securities is the lead manager on the sale.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.