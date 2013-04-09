BRIEF-Spire and Laclede Gas finalize debt offerings
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
April 9 The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is planning to sell $736.1 million of turnpike revenue bonds during the week of April 15, said a market source on Tuesday.
The sale consists of $646 million Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) bonds and $90.1 million of fixed interest rate bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale.
* Spire - finalized terms of private placements with institutional investors for Laclede Gas first mortgage bonds $170 million & spire senior unsecured notes $100 million
HAVANA, March 9 Cuba said on Thursday it had approved five new business proposals for its Mariel special development zone, bringing the total so far to 24 projects from 11 countries, worth $966 million in investment. The Communist-run island created the zone three years ago, hoping to lure foreign capital with significant tax and customs breaks to boost its anemic economy.
* Medx Health Corp. says net proceeds from offering will be used for further product development, expansion of marketing efforts of Medx products