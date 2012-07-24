WASHINGTON, July 24 New Jersey Governor Chris
Christie signed into law on Monday a bill that aims to stabilize
the largest solar market in the United States, which has
suffered from a sharp decline in demand for renewable energy
credit and credit prices.
The Republican governor signed S-1925, a bipartisan bill
that easily passed in both houses of the state legislature.
The bill will move up the start of a mandatory renewable
energy production quota by four years and would lower the price
ceiling for credits that electricity producers must use to
comply with the quota.
In the first quarter of 2012, New Jersey surpassed
California as the largest U.S. solar market. But developers had
built too many solar projects in New Jersey when prices for
renewable energy credits (RECs) were upward of $600 at the end
of last year, weakening the REC market by causing supply to
outweigh demand and prices to drop over 80 percent.
The bill aims to boost demand and price levels for RECs,
which are supposed to incentivize developers to build more
installations.
Utilities will be required to get 2.05 percent of their
power from solar projects starting in 2014, 0.5 percent more
than currently required.
The percentage would be raised to 4.1 percent by 2028.
It also sets a ceiling price on RECs by setting the maximum
penalty price for failing to meet the renewable quota at $339
for each megawatt-hour short of the goal in 2014.
This would prevent the sort of wild price swings seen in
New Jersey's solar market over the past year.
The bill also allows developers to bank, or hold onto RECs,
for five years instead of three, encouraging them to sell the
credits at a better time instead of selling into a long market.
It also changes the renewable energy quota from a fixed
megawatt requirement to a variable percentage each year,
"ensuring that the level of solar obligation rises and falls
with overall energy demand" depending on economic factors, the
governor's office said.
These fixes to New Jersey's current renewable energy laws
would help the state continue to grow and maintain its ranking
as a top solar producer, industry experts said.
"This legislation addresses the current oversupply of N.J.
solar renewable energy credits (SRECs), brings stability back to
the N.J. solar market, and keeps the N.J. solar industry growing
over the next several years," the Solar Energy Industries
Association said.
Environmentalists, who had criticized Christie for pulling
the state out of a northeast U.S. program to cap and price
carbon emissions last year, praised Christie for signing the
solar bill.
"The bill is far from perfect, but without it there would be
no solar in New Jersey," said Jeff Tittel, executive director of
the New Jersey Sierra Club.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)