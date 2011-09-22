* New Labor Dept proposal will likely include IRA advice
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The Labor Department is
likely to stick with a plan that could restrict brokers who
provide IRA account advice from charging commissions.
The controversial proposal is meant to further the role of
advisers as fiduciaries who must put clients interests
first.
Despite withdrawal of its initial proposal on Monday, the
government is likely to retain that higher standard for advice
on individual retirement accounts when it reproposes the rules
early next year, a Labor Department spokesman told Reuters.
The provision is expected in a broader proposal aimed at
updating the definition of a "fiduciary" under a federal law
that regulates retirement plan advisers.
Right now, securities industry rules require brokers to
recommend investments that are suitable, based on criteria such
as a client's age or risk tolerance. The expected proposal,
however, would require a higher fiduciary standard to be
extended to IRA investment advice. That could mean drastic
changes to compensation for brokers and restricted access to
IRA advice for small investors, critics say.
The Labor Department, which has jurisdiction over
retirement plans, is simply trying to protect retirement plan
and IRA investors from "abusive practices and conflicted
advice," while preserving certain fee practices, Borzi said in
a statement.
Even so, brokers and consumer advocates say the higher
standard creates some problems. Brokerages often collect
commissions on trades made in IRA accounts widely used by small
investors. The new proposal could restrict brokerages who
provide IRA advice from charging commissions if it requires
them to act in their clients' best interest for those accounts,
say industry and consumer groups.
Nothing in the current suitability standard prohibits
advisers from recommending products that pay higher commissions
than others. The fiduciary standard in the recent Labor
Department proposal would require extensive disclosure of that
information, if commissions are charged.
The controversial proposal is aimed to update a piece of
the 1974 Employee Retirement Income Securities Act, (ERISA), a
law developed to set standards for retirement plans in private
industry, such as 401(k)s. It also allows investors in those
plans to sue for fiduciary violations by the plan's adviser.
Advice about IRAs is not included in the Labor Department's
current definition of "fiduciary."
Securities industry and insurance groups criticized the
original proposal saying a fiduciary standard of care could
force many IRA investors to move to advisers who charge a flat
annual fee -- usually a percentage of total assets -- for
advice. The "fee-based" option can be more expensive for
investors, they say.
Other groups representing pensions and retirement plans
also raised concerns about increased liability and costs.
A Labor Department revision could be more palatable to
brokerages and their clients if exemptions or clarifications
are added to the proposal.
For example, the Labor Department could exempt IRAs that
don't meet minimum investment requirements for fee-based
programs.
A fiduciary standard could, say, apply to advisers who sell
IRAs as a one-shot deal -- which can be common because of the
prevalence of rollovers in IRAs from 401(k) plans -- but not
those who provide regular advice to their clients, says Marcia
Wagner, an employee benefits lawyer who heads The Wagner Law
Group P.C. in Boston.
Regulating the entire vast market would be impractical, she
said. There are about 19 million IRA account holders in the
U.S. and the average account is worth about $28,000, according
to the Financial Services Institute, a trade group representing
independent-broker dealers.
The exemption idea has garnered an unusual ally for the
securities industry: the Consumer Federation of America, an
advocacy group that seeks better protection for investors.
But Barbara Roper, investor protection director for the
group, says the federation favors certain exemptions to the
fiduciary standard. Without them, she says, retirement advice
might become inaccessible to middle market investors because
brokers who couldn't charge commissions will walk away.
Middle income customers often invest as little as $2,000
per year, making their accounts barely profitable for
brokerages, Roper says.
"That's just not a big enough amount for brokers to take on
if they can't charge commissions," she says.
