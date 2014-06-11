BRIEF-Inplay Oil says "well positioned financially"
* Inplay Oil Corp - "is well positioned financially to support our 2017 developmental capital program" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 11 NewLead Holdings Ltd : * U.S. judge denies NewLead Holdings Ltd a preliminary injunction to
stop ironridge global IV from obtaining more NewLead shares to satisfy
various liabilities -- court ruling * U.S. district judge william pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order
because he lacks personal jurisdiction over ironridge * Pauley says even if jurisdiction existed, NewLead has not shown it deserves
preliminary relief * Pauley says dissolves temporary restraining order dated June 3, and closes
case
* Inplay Oil Corp - "is well positioned financially to support our 2017 developmental capital program" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fears that Icelandic economy could overheat (Adds currency movement, background, quote)
* Amex signs deal with Stellar Africa Gold to acquire 100% of their Eastmain River Properties