Oct 20 NewLink Genetics Corp said it entered into a licensing agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink's cancer immunotherapy, making the Ebola vaccine developer eligible to receive over $1 billion in milestone payments.

NewLink's shares jumped nearly 26 percent before the bell on Monday.

Immunotherapies are a class of drugs designed to help the body's own immune system fend off disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)