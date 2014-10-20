CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Oct 20 NewLink Genetics Corp said it entered into a licensing agreement with Roche Holding AG to develop NewLink's cancer immunotherapy, making the Ebola vaccine developer eligible to receive over $1 billion in milestone payments.
NewLink's shares jumped nearly 26 percent before the bell on Monday.
Immunotherapies are a class of drugs designed to help the body's own immune system fend off disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state outlined plans on Tuesday to spend A$510 million ($385 million) to keep the lights on, just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing large-scale battery storage.
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 15,000,000 common shares