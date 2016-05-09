UPDATE 4-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
May 9 NewLink Genetics Corp said on Monday its experimental pancreatic cancer immunotherapy did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.
Patients on the trial either received the drug, algenpantucel-L, in combination with standard-of-care therapy, or standard treatment alone.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple flying on United Airlines from Houston, Texas, to their wedding in Costa Rica were removed by a federal law enforcement officer from the flight on Saturday amid disputed circumstances, according to media reports.