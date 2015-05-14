MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 14 South African investment house Brait SE will on Friday announce a deal to buy British fashion retailer New Look for about 1.9 billion pounds ($3 billion), Sky News reported late on Thursday.
New Look, which also received a joint offer from Chinese buyout firm CDH and Clayton Dubilier & Rice, cancelled meetings scheduled for Friday with analysts ahead of a potential listing, Sky said. (bit.ly/1RL9z0E)
New Look's Chief Executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters in February that the retailer was ready for a stock market flotation, though that decision was up to the owners.
In April, Brait bought an 80 percent controlling stake in gym group VIrgin Active for $1 billion.
Brait and New look could not be reached for a comment outside regular business hours. ($1 = 0.6341 pounds) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)
