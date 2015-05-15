JOHANNESBURG May 15 South African investment house Brait SE said on Friday it will buy a 90 percent stake in British fashion retailer New Look for 780 million pounds ($1.23 billion).

Brait said the acquisition values New Look at an enterprise value of 1.9 billion pounds.

In April, Brait bought an 80 percent controlling stake in gym group Virgin Active for $1 billion.

($1 = 0.6344 pounds) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)