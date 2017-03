LONDON, June 3 New Look

* FY group sales +3.0% at £1,528.8m (2013: £1,484.0m)

* Group like-for-likes +2.2% (2013: -0.7%)

* Group adjusted EBITDA +5.8% to £200.2m (2013: £189.2m)

* Statutory loss before tax of £55.0m (2013: profit before tax £3.1m)

* Loss includes non-recurring exceptional non-cash impairment charge of £64.2m to write down the value of Mim's net assets

* Confident going into the new financial year in a good position

* New Look is owned by private equity groups Apax and Permira, and founder Tom