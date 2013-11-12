Nov 12 New Look * UK retailer New Look H1 group revenue up 6.0 percent to 753.2 million stg * UK retailer New Look H1 group like-for-like sales up 1.9 percent * UK retailer New look H1 profit before tax of 13.8 million stg versus loss of

13.6 million stg * UK retailer New Look H1 group adjusted EBITDA up 19.3 percent to 103.7

million stg * UK retailer New Look says CFO Alastair Miller to step down when successor

appointed * UK retailer New Look says current trading "more challenging"