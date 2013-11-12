UPDATE 2-UK's Morrisons caution on import costs overshadows profit rise
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
Nov 12 New Look * UK retailer New Look H1 group revenue up 6.0 percent to 753.2 million stg * UK retailer New Look H1 group like-for-like sales up 1.9 percent * UK retailer New look H1 profit before tax of 13.8 million stg versus loss of
13.6 million stg * UK retailer New Look H1 group adjusted EBITDA up 19.3 percent to 103.7
million stg * UK retailer New Look says CFO Alastair Miller to step down when successor
appointed * UK retailer New Look says current trading "more challenging"
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
MUNICH, Germany, March 9 The chief executive of German industrial gases group Linde is working hard to win over employees sceptical about the benefits of a planned $65 billion merger with U.S. rival Praxair, he said on Thursday.
* Shares up 5.6 pct, top gainer in the FTSE 100 (Adds detail from statement, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)