LONDON Feb 10 British fashion retailer New Look
is ready to have another attempt at an initial
public offering (IPO), though the decision is up to its owners,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"I think this business is a business that's ready (to IPO)
... but it's not my decision to decide when we should do an IPO
or not," chief executive Anders Kristiansen told reporters.
New Look, which pulled a planned stock market listing in
2010 amid turbulent financial markets, is owned by private
equity groups Apax and Permira as well as founder Tom
Singh.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment)