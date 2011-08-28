LONDON Aug 28 Budget fashion retailer New Look has hired property adviser CB Richard Ellis to analyse the future of its stores, The Independent newspaper reported on Sunday.

The paper said the firm had started talks with landlords on leases that are coming to an end and has proposed to close some locations unless landlords can offer rent-free deals.

The Independent quoted property director Richard White as saying the firm is looking at options to sublet space to concessions and other retailers, where some of its stores are too big.

In June, New Look saw annual pretax profit wiped out after trading in its main British market deteriorated in the second half.

At the time, Executive Chairman Alistair McGeorge predicted a tough year ahead, with shoppers hit by rising prices and austerity measures, and retailers facing increased costs of raw materials like cotton.

New Look was taken private in 2004 by private equity firms Apax and Permira along with founder Tom Singh. (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)