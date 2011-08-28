LONDON Aug 28 Budget fashion retailer New Look
has hired property adviser CB Richard Ellis to analyse the
future of its stores, The Independent newspaper reported on
Sunday.
The paper said the firm had started talks with landlords on
leases that are coming to an end and has proposed to close some
locations unless landlords can offer rent-free deals.
The Independent quoted property director Richard White as
saying the firm is looking at options to sublet space to
concessions and other retailers, where some of its stores are
too big.
In June, New Look saw annual pretax profit wiped out after
trading in its main British market deteriorated in the second
half.
At the time, Executive Chairman Alistair McGeorge predicted
a tough year ahead, with shoppers hit by rising prices and
austerity measures, and retailers facing increased costs of raw
materials like cotton.
New Look was taken private in 2004 by private equity firms
Apax and Permira along with founder Tom
Singh.
(Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by David Holmes)