LONDON Nov 11 New Look Group Ltd

* New Look Group ltd H1 profit before tax up 89.1 percent to 26.1 million stg

* New look group ltd revenue up 4.7 percent to 788.6 million stg

* New look brand like for like sales up 6.9 percent

* New look group ltd says remains cautious about outlook for remainder of year (Editing by Neil Maidment)