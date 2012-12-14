Dec 14 NewMarket Corp on Thursday sold $350 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan was the sole active bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NEWMARKET AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.1 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.83 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.121 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/20/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD 240 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS