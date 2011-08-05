* EPS rises 12 pct to 4.77 rupees

* Revenues up 8.5 pct

PORT LOUIS Aug 5 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels posted on Friday a 12 percent rise in pretax profit for the nine months to June 30, pointing to a turnaround in the Indian Ocean island's key tourism sector.

Among the country's most-traded stocks, NMH said pretax profit rose to 917.6 million Mauritius rupees ($32.65 million) helped by the reopening of a unit.

Shares in the hotel group, which owns eight hotels in Mauritius and one in the Seychelles, closed trading on Friday down 3 percent at 95.50 rupees. The results were released after the market closed.

NMH said the current low season is proving to be more difficult than expected. However, it said full-year results could still be better than last year.

"In the prevailing environment of heavy price cutting in the industry, the group succeeded, with the contribution of Trou aux Biches hotel and a better sales mix, to increase its average revenue per guest," NMH said.

Earnings per share increased to 4.77 rupees from 4.27 rupees in the same period a year ago. Revenue increased by 8.5 percent to 5.96 billion rupees. ($1 = 28.100 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)