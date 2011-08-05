* EPS rises 12 pct to 4.77 rupees
* Revenues up 8.5 pct
PORT LOUIS Aug 5 Luxury hotel group New
Mauritius Hotels posted on Friday a 12 percent rise in
pretax profit for the nine months to June 30, pointing to a
turnaround in the Indian Ocean island's key tourism sector.
Among the country's most-traded stocks, NMH said pretax
profit rose to 917.6 million Mauritius rupees ($32.65 million)
helped by the reopening of a unit.
Shares in the hotel group, which owns eight hotels in
Mauritius and one in the Seychelles, closed trading on Friday
down 3 percent at 95.50 rupees. The results were released after
the market closed.
NMH said the current low season is proving to be more
difficult than expected. However, it said full-year results
could still be better than last year.
"In the prevailing environment of heavy price cutting in the
industry, the group succeeded, with the contribution of Trou aux
Biches hotel and a better sales mix, to increase its average
revenue per guest," NMH said.
Earnings per share increased to 4.77 rupees from 4.27 rupees
in the same period a year ago. Revenue increased by 8.5 percent
to 5.96 billion rupees.
($1 = 28.100 Mauritius Rupees)
(Reporting Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)