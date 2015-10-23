(Updates with details, color from scene; adds picture
available, byline and dateline)
By Arlyssa Becenti
GALLUP, N.M. Oct 23 A freight train carrying
liquid asphalt and other items derailed east of Gallup, New
Mexico, on Friday, severely damaging the train tracks but
causing no injuries, officials said.
The derailment left a number of cars jack-knifed against
each other in the dry brush of the uninhabited area near
Interstate 40.
There was no danger of a hazardous materials spill from the
derailment of the BNSF train, said New Mexico State
Police spokesman Sergeant Chad Pierce.
Fourteen of the 32 cars on the train derailed, said Anthony
Dimas Jr., director of homeland security and emergency
management for McKinley County where the derailment occurred.
The cars were carrying wheat, barley, beer and liquid
asphalt, he said.
"It tore up all the train tracks. That's the biggest
problem," Dimas said. "No other trains can go through because it
is all torn up. It's not passable."
The cause of the derailment was under investigation,
officials said.
A representative for BNSF, owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc
, could not be reached for comment.
