Sept 17 New Millennium Iron Corp said a
Canadian project owned with India's Tata Steel Ltd
made its first shipment, sending New Millennium shares up as
much as 24 percent.
The joint venture, Tata Steel Minerals Canada (TSMC), is
developing the Direct Shipping Ore project in the provinces of
Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
About 77,000 tons of iron ore were shipped that will be
transported to Tata Steel Europe's steel plants, New Millennium
said in a statement.
The Direct Shipping Ore project is operated by TSMC, in
which New Millennium holds 20 percent and Tata Steel owns the
rest.
Tata Steel is New Millennium's biggest shareholder with
about 26.3 percent stake.
The project comprises mining, crushing, washing, screening
and drying run-of-mine ore. Commercial sales will begin soon,
New Millennium said.
The project contains 64.1 million tons of proven and
probable reserves.
New Millennium shares were up 21 percent at 75 Canadian
cents on Tuesday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
stock had earlier touched a high of 77 Canadian cents.
