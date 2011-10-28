* Adj Q3 profit $1.29/shr vs Wall St view $1.24
* Revenue rises 6 pct to $2.7 billion
* Peru project work resumes after protests
* Stock rises 2.4 percent
Oct 28 Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N), the
world's second-largest gold producer, beat Wall Street's
third-quarter earnings estimates, benefiting from a 39 percent
jump in its average selling price for the precious metal.
The company also said it was sticking to its full-year 2011
production and cost targets, although lower output in Nevada
and higher costs at its Boddington mine in Australia could
affect results.
Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien later told analysts
that work has resumed at Minas Conga in Peru "following road
block activity" that temporarily halted earthwork construction.
The protests over potential water pollution threaten Newmont's
$4.8 billion mine project, which is expected to produce between
580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year starting in 2014.
Newmont's operations in Peru are also under fire from new
leftist President Ollanta Humala, who wants to spread the
benefits of a commodities-fueled economic boom to Peru's poor.
O'Brien said on a conference call on Friday that the
company has met with Humala officials, who want foreign mining
companies to pay higher royalties or taxes.
"The government came up with something that will be
implemented here shortly, something that works for the country,
works for us and recognizes that mining is an important and
integral part of the economy in Peru," O'Brien said, without
elaborating.
Newmont stock rose 2.4 percent to $67.66 in early afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Denver-based Newmont said third-quarter net earnings fell
to $493 million, or $1.00 per share, from $537 million, or
$1.09 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding a noncash impairment of marketable securities and
other special items, the profit was $1.29 per share -- up from
$1.08 a year earlier.
On that basis, it exceeded the analysts' average estimate
of $1.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Newmont said revenue rose 6 percent to $2.7 billion, with
its average realized price for gold in the quarter increasing
39 percent to $1,695 per ounce.
During the third quarter, spot gold XAU= hit a record
high of $1,920.30 an ounce on Sept. 6. It fell after that to
end the quarter at $1,623.
Newmont's results came after world No. 1, Barrick Gold
(ABX.TO), reported a 45-percent increase in quarterly profit on
Thursday, also driven by the sharp increase in bullion prices.
Newmont said it produced 1.3 million ounces of gold in the
third quarter, down 7 percent from a year earlier. Copper
production fell 30 percent to 58 million pounds.
The company said it still expected to produce 5.1 million
to 5.3 million ounces of gold this year at an average cost per
ounce of between $560 and $590.
But gold production could come in at the bottom of that
range because of potentially lower grades at the Gold Quarry
and Exodus mines in Nevada.
Also, Newmont said potentially higher operating expenses at
Boddington could bring average costs for the year near the top
of the forecast.
Newmont is maintaining its 2011 outlook for 190 million to
220 million pounds of copper at costs of between $1.25 and
$1.50 per pound.
