JAKARTA Feb 20 Newmont Mining Corp
, the world's second-largest gold producer, has agreed to
renegotiate its mining contract with Indonesia's government, the
mining minister said on Monday.
"Newmont, along with Freeport, has agreed to renegotiate
their long-term contract with us. It's good news since
previously they said no," said Jero Wacik, the minister for
mining and energy.
"It is to guarantee fairness for both the government and the
companies," he added.
Newmont's Indonesia unit runs the Batu Hijau copper and gold
mine in West Nusa Tenggara province.
(Reporting by Reza Thaher; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)