JAKARTA, July 31 Indonesia's central government is barred from directly buying a 7 percent stake in Newmont Mining Corp's local unit that runs the country's second-biggest copper and gold mine, the constitutional court ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling may scupper the purchase of a stake valued at $246.8 million since it means the government will now need to seek approval from parliament, which opposed the purchase last year.

Members of parliament, particularly from the Golkar Party, have previously said the stake should go to the local government instead of being bought by the central government.

Golkar's chairman is Aburizal Bakrie, whose family already indirectly owns a 24 percent stake in the mine through a consortium with local governments.

The stake is the last piece of Newmont's Indonesian unit that is up for sale. Foreign shareholders in the mine, including Japan's Sumitomo Corp, were required to gradually sell a total of 51 percent in the unit to local investors.

The constitutional court said parliamentary approval was crucial to ensure the president or finance minister spent taxpayer funds prudently.

Lawmakers put Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo under pressure over the planned stake purchase last year, with some analysts saying at the time that Martowardojo could be forced to resign over the issue.

Martowardojo said on Tuesday he needed to discuss the court's decision with the country's law minister.

Parliamentary attacks on Martowardojo's predecessor, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, over the government's bailout of a bank during the financial crisis, ended with Indrawati stepping down.

The ruling is likely to further delay a planned listing for the unit, Newmont Nusa Tenggara, on the Jakarta stock exchange. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Ed Davies)