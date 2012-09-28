BATU HIJAU, Indonesia, Sept 28 Newmont Mining
Corp, the world's no. 2 gold producer, has revised down
2012 target production figures for its Indonesian mine, to
71,000 ounces of gold from 114,000 ounces previously.
Annual copper output from the Batu Hijau mine on Sumbawa
island is now expected to be 170.6 million pounds, from an
earlier forecast of 192 million, spokesman Rubi Purnomo told
Reuters.
The lower forecasts come as Newmont processes lower grade
ore from stockpiles as it prepares for a new phase of mining at
the vast open pit in the mountains of Sumbawa. Production in the
first six months of this year has been about 90 million pounds
of copper and 40,000 ounces of gold, said Ian McGaffin, the
mine's general manager, at the mine's headquarters.
Newmont has already flagged that its 2012 attributable
Indonesian output is expected to be significantly lower, a
factor that led the Colorado-based firm to post a 30 percent
drop in second quarter profit. The Indonesian mine is also
partly owned by Japan's Sumitomo Corp and Indonesia's
Bakrie Group.