SYDNEY, March 11 U.S. gold giant Newmont Mining
said it is selling its stake in Australian miner Regis
Resources to institutional investors for $182 million.
Newmont, which is taking advantage of a sustained rally in
the price of gold and the rising value of Australian gold
miners, said it would sell its entire 19.45 percent interest, or
97.2 million shares.
Regis shares have more than doubled since early July, aided
by a stronger gold price, a lower Australian dollar and cheaper
energy, which have lifted margins across the sector at a time
when big North American gold miners are tightening belts and
paying off debt.
Newmont, which mines about 5 million ounces of gold a year
compared with about 300,000 ounces for Regis, said in a
statement it has sold nearly $1.9 billion in non-core assets
since mid-2013.
"This sale further strengthens Newmont's balance sheet and
enhances our focus on our core business," said Randy Engel,
Newmont Executive Vice President for Strategic Development.
Local media reported Credit Suisse was handling the deal,
struck at a A$2.51, a 4.2 percent discount to Regis' closing
price on Thursday. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman would not
immediately comment on the bank's participation.
Regis fell 1.5 percent in early trade on Friday to A$2.58.
