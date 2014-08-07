Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition
NEW DELHI, March 22 India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Aug 7 Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April.
Merger talks between the No.1 and No.3 global gold miners descended into acrimony in April, with Barrick and Newmont publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favoured by many investors. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
NEW DELHI, March 22 India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday.
* Akzo refusal cited fear of jobs losses, corporate culture (Recasts with details of PPG's bid)
LONDON, March 22 Top-20 Akzo Nobel shareholder Columbia Threadneedle said on Wednesday a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries made sense and the Akzo board should engage in talks over a deal.