MELBOURNE Aug 7 Newmont Mining Corp Chief Executive Gary Goldberg said on Thursday he was open to resuming discussions about a potential merger with Barrick Gold Corp but had not heard from the company since April.

Merger talks between the No.1 and No.3 global gold miners descended into acrimony in April, with Barrick and Newmont publicly accusing each other of scuppering a deal favoured by many investors. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)