July 30 Newmont Mining Corp

* CEO says pursuing 'parallel path' of talks with Indonesia government and international arbitration to resolve copper export impasse

* Newmont CEO says seeks ruling on interim relief through arbitration; may take 'several months' months to obtain ruling

* Newmont CEO says company's revised outlook reflects receipt of an export permit by Jan. 1, 2015