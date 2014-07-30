RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
July 30 Newmont Mining Corp
* CEO says pursuing 'parallel path' of talks with Indonesia government and international arbitration to resolve copper export impasse
* Newmont CEO says seeks ruling on interim relief through arbitration; may take 'several months' months to obtain ruling
* Newmont CEO says company's revised outlook reflects receipt of an export permit by Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017