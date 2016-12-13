BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 13 Newmont Mining Corp said on Tuesday it is likely it will record a non-cash impairment charge of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to an increase in the estimated cost of closing down its Yanacocha gold mine in Peru.
Newmont, the biggest U.S.-based gold miner, said that after reviewing Yanacocha's closure plan it now expects to record an increase to the asset retirement obligation at the mine of between $400 million and $500 million in fourth quarter. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes