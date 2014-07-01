* Newmont's arbitration move follows force majeure in June
JAKARTA, July 1 Newmont Mining Corp said
on Tuesday it had filed for international arbitration against
the Indonesian government over a near six month-old mining
dispute that has halted the U.S.-based firm's copper concentrate
exports from the country.
Newmont declared force majeure last month at its Batu Hijau
copper mine in Indonesia. The firm, together with fellow miner
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, is in dispute with
the government over an escalating export tax imposed in January
that they say conflict with their mining contracts.
Global copper prices, currently near a four-month
high of $7,028.50 per tonne, continue to be underpinned by the
disruption to supplies from Indonesia, home to the world's No.5
copper mine that is owned by Freeport.
"PTNNT (PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara) and its shareholders are
left with no option but to seek relief through international
arbitration to ensure our stakeholders' jobs, rights and
interests are protected," Martiono Hadianto, president director
of PTNNT, Newmont's Indonesian operations, said in a statement.
"We want continued dialogue with the government to lead to a
resolution outside of arbitration," he added. "In the meantime,
we have an obligation to protect the value of Batu Hijau and the
thousands of jobs it provides, as we are still unable to export
copper concentrate due to the regulations."
Newmont intends to request interim, injunctive relief to
allow it to resume copper concentrate exports so that Batu Hijau
operations can be restarted, according to the statement.
Indonesia's coal and minerals director general, Sukhyar,
said while he had not yet read Newmont's letter notifying the
government on its decision to seek arbitration, he regretted the
miner had taken this action and that the government would seek
to resolve it.
"It's not the end of the world ... automatically our
renegotiation of CoW talks will temporarily be stopped," the
official told reporters, referring to the long-running contract
renegotiations between the government and Newmont.
Newmont's decision to pursue international arbitration,
despite a recent move by Indonesia to draw up a new mining
export tax that will more than halve the base rate to be paid by
miners, casts doubt on whether the export spat will be resolved
before presidential elections on July 9.
Both Freeport and Newmont, which account for 97 percent of
Indonesia's copper output, have previously argued they should be
exempt from the tax, which kicks in at 25 percent and rises to
60 percent in the second half of 2016, before a total
concentrate export ban in 2017.
The tax on concentrate exports is part of the outgoing
government's drive to force miners to build smelters and
processing plants in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
An attempt to broker a deal with foreign miners and restart
copper concentrate exports was spearheaded by Indonesia's chief
economics minister Chairul Tanjung last month and as a part of
this, Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg and Freeport CEO Richard
Adkerson visited Jakarta.
