JAKARTA, Sept 22 Newmont Mining Corp's
Indonesian copper export permit, which expired on Tuesday, will
not be renewed as the U.S. miner has failed to meet government
stipulations for developing a domestic smelter, government
officials said.
Newmont, Indonesia's second-largest copper miner, has to
renew the permit every six months following an agreement with
the government a year ago to develop local mineral processing
facilities.
"Newmont proposed an export permit extension and we
evaluated it," said a senior mines ministry official, who did
not want to be identified because he is not authorised to speak
to the media. "Newmont has not fulfilled requirements."
Newmont is in talks with the Indonesian government and has
filed an application with the additional information officials
wanted on how the miner plans to support the country's
investment in smelter development, Newmont Chief Executive Gary
Goldberg said on Tuesday.
He said he expected it would take "a couple of weeks" to
sort out.
"In the meantime we continue to operate at full capacity.
The last export shipment was earlier today," Goldberg said in an
interview at an industry conference in Denver.
Didi Sumedi, director of export industry and mining products
at the trade ministry, told Reuters on Tuesday that no export
permit had been issued to Newmont, and no recommendation from
the mines ministry had been received.
Newmont is forecast by the Indonesian government to produce
500,000 tonnes of copper and gold concentrate in 2015 from its
Batu Hijau mine.
Indonesia had imposed a hefty export tax in January 2014 as
part of moves to force all miners to develop domestic smelters,
which would bring bigger returns for the government from
Indonesia's mineral resources.
