(Adds company comment, location of Newmont's operations, context)

April 20 Newmont Mining Corp is conducting an investigation into certain business activities of the company, its affiliates and contractors in countries outside the United States, the miner said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday.

Colorado-based Newmont said the investigation includes a review of compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. It is working with the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice on the investigation, it said.

As it could not predict the outcome of the investigation, Newmont has not made any provision for it in its financial statements.

Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara said in an email it was company policy to conduct an investigation "when receiving credible information or allegations". He declined to comment further on the investigation.

Outside the United States, Newmont has operations in Indonesia, Ghana, Australia, New Zealand, Peru and Suriname. It is the world's second-biggest gold miner by market value. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Sandra Maler; Ediiting by Alan Crosby)