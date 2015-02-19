BRIEF-Grubhub says CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
Feb 19 Newmont Mining Corp reported on Thursday a narrower adjusted fourth quarter profit, as lower gold production and metal prices weighed on revenues.
Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items like non-cash write downs, was $86 million, or 17 cents a share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with $143 million, or 28 cents a share, in the same period in 2014.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $39 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion, or $2.39 per share, in the year-ago period, when the company posted steep impairement charges. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CEO Matthew Maloney's 2016 total compensation was $943,080 versus $8.3 million in 2015 – SEC filing
* New York REIT -on March 30, co through unit exercised right to acquire remaining 51.1% interests in Worldwide Holdings Llc it does not currently own