Oct 28 Newmont Mining Corp, the biggest U.S.-based gold miner, reported slightly weaker third-quarter net income on Wednesday as a drop in gold prices offset higher production and lower costs.

The Denver-based company said its net income from continuing operations was $202 million, or 38 cents a share, in the quarter ended September 30, from $210 million, or a 42 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Taylor and Nicole Mordant; Editing by Diane Craft)