Oct 26 Newmont Mining reported higher third-quarter earnings on Wednesday while also raising its production forecast for the year and doubling its gold price-linked dividend.

It also updated its dividend policy to increase future payouts.

The world's second-biggest gold producer by market value reported net income from continuing operations of $169 million, or 32 cents a share, in the three months to end-September. That compared with $159 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)