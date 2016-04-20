(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Newmont is the second-biggest gold
miner by market value, not the third)
April 20 Newmont Mining Corp reported
lower first-quarter earnings on Wednesday on the back of weaker
average realized gold and copper prices.
U.S.-based Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold miner by
market value, said its net income from continuing operations was
$78 million, or 15 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31.
The compares with $175 million, or 35 cents a share, in the same
period a year ago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris
Reese)