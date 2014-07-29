BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
July 29 Newmont Mining Corp reported a marginal rise in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday due to an increase in gold and copper production during the quarter.
The biggest U.S.-based gold miner said adjusted net income rose to $101 million, or 20 cents per share, in the quarter, from a loss of $90 million, or 18 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Shashwat Pradhan in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.