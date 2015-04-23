BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes Care Inc - prices common stock offering of 18 million shares at $1.25 per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nGbOLP) Further company coverage:
April 23 Newmont Mining Corp, the world's No. 2 gold producer, reported an 89 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by lower costs and higher copper production.
Adjusted net income, which excludes one-time items such as non-cash write downs, rose to $229 million, or 46 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $121 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion. (Reporting by Susan Taylor in Toronto and Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: