April 23 The disagreements around the spin-out
of certain assets that had snagged merger talks between Barrick
Gold Corp and its rival, Newmont Mining Corp,
have been resolved but talks are at a standstill for now, said
three sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday.
There have been some talks between representatives of both
companies since discussions broke down last Thursday, but
high-level talks between executives from both sides have yet to
resume, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to the
sensitive nature of the discussions.
The merger talks between the two gold mining giants around a
deal hit a snag last week, but sources had told Reuters at the
time that the two sides remained keen to reach a deal and that
talks were likely to resume.
Barrick and Newmont declined to comment on the talks.
Two sources said on Wednesday that some of the disagreement
now lies around the power-sharing structure at the board level
within a new combined entity.
One of those sources said the two companies have agreed to a
14-member board for the new entity, with seven nominees from the
Barrick's board, five from Newmont's side and two new nominees.
However, certain specifics around the new board members and
disagreements around who gains control of the key corporate
governance committee are a potential sticking point at this
stage, said the two sources.
The corporate governance committee on a board plays a vital
role as it reviews the size of the board, its other committees
and it also nominates new members to join a board. Hence the
committee can in time reshape the face of a company's board.
The two sources said Barrick is still keen to get a deal
done before its annual general meeting (AGM) on April 30, but
one added that may well depend entirely on how soon Newmont opts
to re-engage in discussions. Newmont held its own AGM earlier on
Wednesday in Delaware.
The latest round of merger talks marks the third time the
two miners with large overlapping operations in Nevada have
contemplated a merger within the last seven years. Sources
familiar with the discussions said talks between the two sides
had fallen apart in the past, largely due to personality issues.
Analysts and others have long thought a tie-up, particularly
given the vast overlap in their combined operations in Nevada,
was logical from a cost-cutting perspective.
Sources familiar with the matter have previously said that
combining the mining giants' operations could lead to nearly $1
billion in annual cost savings with nearly half of those savings
coming from reducing overlap in Nevada.
