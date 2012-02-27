NEW YORK Feb 27 Newmont Mining Corp
is confident Peru's government will approve the U.S.
gold company's proposed $4.8 billion Conga project after it
reviews the environmental impact permit that has sparked
protests, Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien said on
Monday.
He said new exploration projects in North America, Africa
and the Pacific region would contribute to Newmont's target of
increasing annual gold production from 5 million ounces to 7
million ounces by 2017.
"But the big question mark is South America," he told
investors at the BMO Capital Markets metals and mining
conference in Hollywood, Florida.
Potential growth by a total of about 1-1/4 million ounces in
the region is dependent on Conga's Environmental Impact
Assessment (EIA) being approved.
"There has been some social disorder and unrest," O'Brien
said of protests by left-wing activists and local politicians
over President Ollanta Humala's support of mining projects in
the Andean nation and Conga in particular.
"We have strong political support from the president, but
the regional government does not see eye-to-eye," O'Brien said
in a webcast monitored in New York.
He said the central government has appointed a three-person
panel and given it 40 days to "re-review" the EIA, which had
been previously approved by Lima.
"I believe they will approve it and then we will proceed,"
he said, noting than in the meantime, Conga is on hold. "It
could have a regional impact as we have other projects in Peru."
Politicians and activists in Cajamarca, where Conga is
located, oppose the project, saying it would damage water
supplies from a string of lakes. Newmont's detailed plan, which
includes building reservoirs, was approved initially by the
previous Lima government.
(Reporting By Steve James; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)