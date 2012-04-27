(Refiles, adds dropped last name of president in paragraph 3)
By Steve James
April 27 Newmont Mining Corp will put
its money into projects in other countries if environmental
changes to its proposed $4.8 billion Conga gold mine in Peru
prove economically unfeasible, the head of the U.S. company said
on Fri day.
"We have other options if it is not favorable," Chief
Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told Wall Street analysts on a
conference call.
Peru's previous government approved the Conga plan in
October 2010. But after a wave of protests by farmers and
environmentalists, the new government of President Ollanta
Humala, which came into office last July, ordered a review by a
panel of independent industry experts.
O'Brien noted the review confirmed that Newmont's
environmental impact report for Conga met Peruvian and
international standards. But the experts recommended some
changes in the location of a waste dump near lakes to which
local opponents have objected.
O'Brien said Newmont was assessing the economic implications
of the changes. "If Conga cannot be developed ... in a safe,
socially and environmentally responsible manner ... then we will
reallocate that capital to other development projects in our
portfolio, including opportunities in Nevada, Australia, Ghana,
and Indonesia."
Newmont's plans fueled protests in the northern Cajamarca
region last year on fears the most expensive mine ever attempted
in Peru would leave local farmers without sufficient water
supplies and cause pollution. The mine's construction has been
halted since November.
On Monday, Peru's Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino
said he would confer with officials from Denver-based Newmont to
define how the plan would be altered after a team of independent
environmental auditors recommended a series of changes that
could increase the cost of the project,.
"They've said they are evaluating the proposed measures
recommended by the auditors, but I think there's a good
willingness on their part," Merino said.
The auditors' recommendations called for the company to
preserve two of four alpine lakes that would be displaced by the
mine and replaced with reservoirs.
President Humala has urged community activists to stop
protesting against the stalled mine's construction and said the
government would make sure the company adheres to strict social,
environmental and labor goals.
During Friday's conference call to discuss Newmont's
first-quarter earnings, O'Brien noted Conga is a significant
investment in Peru, near Newmont's Yanacocha mine, the largest
gold producer in Latin America.
"Conga's development would be a significant source of
revenue for the government of Peru, along with significant
employment."
He noted Newmont has been operating in Peru for more than 20
years, "and we want to continue to be part of the government's
social inclusion efforts and the development of the country
through responsible mining."
On Thursday, Newmont's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street
estimates as gold prices outpaced higher labor and power costs.
Earnings were $561 million, or $1.13 per share, compared
with $514 million, or $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted for certain items, the profit was $1.15 per share,
which beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.14 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.68 billion.
In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange,
Newmont's shares were 1.1 percent higher at $48.29.
