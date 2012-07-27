(Adds CEO comments, background)
July 27 Newmont Mining Corp said on
Friday that further protests and social unrest around its Conga
gold mine in Peru could delay development work at the $5 billion
project.
"I must continue to caution that ongoing community unrest
and protests could further delay advancement of those
activities," Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Brien told Wall
Street analysts on a conference call.
He said further development at the Conga project "will occur
only with local and national support, and only if it can be done
in a safe, socially, environmentally responsible manner with
risk-adjusted returns that justify future investment."
The mine site in the northern region of Cajamarca, has been
a focus of recent violent protests in which at least five people
have died.
Opponents say it will cause pollution and damage local water
supplies, while Peru's President Ollanta Numala has backed the
project as a generator of jobs and tax revenues.
Newmont's O'Brien said the U.S. company was continuing to
work with the Peruvian government and supports Humala's
social inclusion plan.
"Conga is still in our plans but moving ahead on a very
measured basis," he said. Newmont was focused on the
construction of additional reservoirs and completing the
construction of the camp and engineering facilities.
(Reporting By Steve James;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)