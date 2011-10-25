* Second anti-mining protest in northern Peru in two weeks
* $4.8 bln Minas Conga to be Peru's most expensive mine
LIMA, Oct 25 Townspeople in northern Peru are
demanding an end to construction of the $4.8 billion Minas
Conga gold mine because they fear it will threaten local water
supplies, residents said on Tuesday.
U.S.-based Newmont Mining (NEM.N) is developing Minas
Conga, which would be the largest investment in Peru's mining
history, through its local affiliate Yanacocha, along with
Peruvian precious metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N).
"We reject the presence of Yanacocha's Conga mining project
because it is located at the start of a water basin," said
Milton Sanchez, head of a civic group that has organized
community assemblies in the area.
Yanacocha officials said they rejected the "violent
attitude" of the townspeople who were allowed to enter the mine
on Monday to complete an inspection. The company said three
workers were injured during protests.
The protests came just a week after locals blocked access
to Newmont's Yanacocha gold mine. Anti-mining protests could
test leftist President Ollanta Humala, who took office in July
promising to better spread the benefits of a commodities-fueled
economic boom to Peru's poor rural hinterlands.
Minas Conga is expected to produce between 580,000 and
680,000 ounces of gold per year starting in 2014. Peru is the
world's No. 6 gold producer and the second largest copper
producer.
"We will give the company eight days to evacuate from the
site," said Sanchez, saying locals would block roads to prevent
workers from entering the Minas Congas site.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; editing by Jim Marshall)