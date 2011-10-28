* $4.8 bln Minas Conga to be Peru's most expensive mine
* Newmont CEO says committed to dialogue
By Patricia Velez and Caroline Stauffer
LIMA, Oct 28 Peru's government on Friday
brokered the first in a series of talks between townspeople and
miner Newmont (NEM.N) in a bid to solve a conflict over the
planned $4.8 billion Minas Conga gold mine, officials said.
The mining project, partly-owned by Peruvian precious
metals miner Buenaventura (BVN.N), would be the biggest
investment ever in Peru's mining sector but local residents
oppose it on fears it will threaten local water supplies.
President Ollanta Humala campaigned on promises to end
social conflicts over some 200 mining and oil projects
nationwide, and the new mine would provide big tax revenues for
the government under a new royalty and tax plan it has
introduced.
Officials at Newmont's Peruvian unit Yanacocha have said
the project would provide tax revenues of about $300 million a
year to the government, based on current gold prices.
Protests against the Conga project and the Yanacocha mine
have turned violent or snarled operations this month.
The government is trying to avert further conflict and at
least one group of protesters have given U.S.-based Newmont
until Thursday to essentially abandon the project, which is
highly unlikely.
"We will continue to engage with central and regional
government and community leaders to understand and address the
concerns of stakeholders in that region," Newmont Chief
Executive Richard O'Brien said on a results call on Friday.
Officials from both sides said they would participate in
talks hosted by Peru's mining ministry on Friday but that
details of the agenda were not yet clear.
"Authorities, mayors, the regional president and community
organizations are invited," said Milton Sanchez, head of a
civic group that has organized assemblies against the project.
Minas Conga is expected to produce between 580,000 and
680,000 ounces of gold per year starting in 2014. Peru is the
world's No. 6 gold producer and the second largest copper
producer.
O'Brien said Newmont and Buenaventura are "absolutely
committed" to "taking care of local land and water", but that
some community resistance could be expected in the next few
years as more workers move into the field for construction.
"What we're trying to do is respond to those things and let
people know that we will listen and that they don't need to
stand in the road to protest," he said.
