Jan 30 Newmont Mining Corp said on
Thursday it produced 1.5 million ounces of gold in the fourth
quarter, resulting in full-year output of 5.1 million ounces, at
the top end of the company's forecast range.
The Denver-based miner said it also produced 38 million
pounds of copper during the fourth quarter, bringing its
full-year output to 144 million pounds.
Newmont, the world's third-biggest gold company by market
value, said it expects consolidated gold production in 2014 of
between 5.0 million and 5.3 million ounces and copper output of
between 160,000 and 175,000 tonnes.
Releasing its quarterly production figures and forecast,
Newmont said it will apply a gold price of $1,300 per ounce,
down from $1,400 a year ago, for all asset impairment testing as
well as in calculating its gold reserves.
In 2014, Newmont said it expects its all-in sustaining costs
to be between $1,075 and $1,175 per gold ounce and $2.75 to
$2.95 per copper pound. It also expects an approximate 20
percent reduction in overhead expenses.
Newmont, which has mines in the Americas, Asia, Australia
and Africa, said it expects a capital spending budget of about
$1.3 billion to $1.4 billion this year, about 90 percent of
which will be sustaining capital.
Newmont had previously forecast it would produce between 4.8
million and 5.1 million ounces of gold in 2013. It cut its
forecast for 2013 copper production in October to between 135
million and 145 million pounds, blaming lower-than-expected
output at mines in Australia and Indonesia.