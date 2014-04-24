April 24 Newmont Mining Corp, which
sources have said is in talks with Barrick Gold Corp on
a merger, reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings on
Thursday as a result of lower gold and copper prices
Newmont, the world's second-biggest gold producer after
Barrick, said net income from continuing operations fell to $117
million, or 23 cents per basic share, in the quarter, from $314
million, or 63 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)