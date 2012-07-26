(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company reported
second-quarter results and not first quarter)
July 26 Newmont Mining Corp's quarterly
profit fell 30 percent on lower gold and copper production, and
the world's second-largest gold producer narrowed its full-year
production outlook.
Net second-quarter earnings fell to $279 million, or 56
cents per share, from $387 million, or 78 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were 59 cents a share.
Sales fell 6 percent to $2.2 billion, said the Denver-based
company, which operates mines in Indonesia, Ghana, Peru,
Australia and Nevada.
"Second-quarter gold production was impacted by annual
planned mill maintenance in Nevada and lower gold and copper
production from Batu Hijau in Indonesia, as we continue with the
planned stripping of Phase 6," Chief Executive Officer Richard
O'Brien said.
Newmont's shares were down over 4.5 percent at $44 in
extended trading on Thursday. They closed at $46.09 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)