BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC Inc announces public offering
* Golub Capital BDC Inc - plans to make a public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock.
July 29 Newmont Mining Corp said on Tuesday it plans to develop a new gold mine in Suriname. The mine is expected to start production late in 2016.
Newmont, the biggest U.S. gold miner, said it will invest about $900 million to $1 billion to build the Merian gold mine. The project contains gold reserves of 4.2 million ounces and is expected to produce an average of 300,000 ounces to 400,000 ounces of gold a year, Newmont said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Calithera biosciences, inc. Announces commencement of underwritten public offering of common stock
NEW YORK, March 20 The S&P 500 fell on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.