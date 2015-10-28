Oct 28 Newmont Mining Corp on Wednesday announced plans to expand its Tanami gold mining operation in Australia by building a second decline in the underground mine and adding plant capacity.

Newmont, the biggest U.S.-based gold miner, said the expansion project will add gold production of about 80,000 ounces a year and reduce Tanami's all-in sustaining costs by 5 percent to 10 percent in the first five years.

The expansion will extend the mine's life by three years. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Alan Crosby)