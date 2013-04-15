METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
NEW YORK, April 15 Newmont Mining Corp : * U.S. shares of Barrick Gold Corp down 4.5 percent in
premarket trading * Down 4.9 percent in premarket trading * U.S. shares of Goldcorp Inc down 6.8 percent in premarket
trading
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago