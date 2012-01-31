(Follows alerts)
Jan 31 Newmont Mining Corp said it
continues to evaluate development options and economic
feasibility of its Hope Bay project in Northen Canada, and set
aside care and maintenance funding for it.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the $1.6 billion
net book value of the Hope Bay project will be subject to
impairment testing.
"A write-down, should one be required, will not impact
reported operating cash flows, cash balances or proven and
probable reserves of the company," the filing said.
Newmont said the Hope Bay project was not included as part
of the company's 2017 strategic growth plan or capital
expenditure outlook for 2012.
Hope Bay is located in the Canadian Arctic which is teeming
with large, but frustratingly inaccessible, reserves of oil, gas
and minerals.
Hope Bay is an 80 km district with up to 9 million ounces
gold potential in the Canadian Arctic.
Newmont shares were trading at $61.49 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)